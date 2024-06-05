East Algoma OPP – Arrest made after threats occurence

The East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested and charged one person after a threats occurrence.

On May 26, 2024, the complainant reported being threatened by a known lady. The lady attended the complainant’s apartment on Willoughby Road and threatened to cause physical harm to the complainant and a friend. The lady also threatened to burn down the apartment building. An arrest warrant was issued for her.

On June 1, 2024, police located the female on Hillside Drive North and a subsequent arrest was made.

Paulina MEWS, 46-years-old, from Elliot Lake, was charged with:

Uttering Threats – cause death or bodily harm

Uttering Threats – damage to property

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on July 11, 2024.