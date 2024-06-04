Wawa Community Food Bank – Spring Update

The Wawa Community Food Bank wishes to acknowledge the support of many individuals, organizations and businesses who have made donations to help support our efforts to supplement food for those facing food insecurity.

Our appreciation and sincere thanks are extended to the following businesses, corporations, families, and individuals who continue to support the food bank and its clients. We have received monetary donations, grocery gift cards, grocery items, or pet supplies from the following: Wawa Family Heath Team, School Hockey Game including Sir James Dunn Public School, Michipicoten High School, E’cole Saint Joseph, L’Escalade and St. Augustine, Evelyn & Elmer Diak, Goose Nest Market Committee and Vendors, Green Cabin Pottery, Mrs. Hall’s Class – Sir James Dunn, Superior Children’s Centre, Trudy Trudeau, Pat at John’s Independent Grocers, Isabelle and Raymond Duchesne, Bev Boyd, Wagging Tails, Mary Harbocian, Betsy Elliot, Linda Pugh, MHS, Dot Mann, The Crego Family, Carol Pepper, Jackie Hache, AJ’s Pizza, Marie-France Sylvian, Kenny Portis, Tiffany Parent.

In the Winter Season, we saw a great initiative from the Michipicoten High School Spirit Committee who coordinated a Teacher versus Student Hockey Game to raise funds for the Food Bank. They invited all the schools in Wawa to watch and participate in the game and encouraged students and teachers to donate either monetary funds or food as entry into the game. There were also food items sold at the hockey game with proceeds contributing to the final count! This helped boost our food bank in a time where usage is high and food prices are higher. We thank you for your help!

Did you know that the food bank is run by unpaid volunteers who spend countless hours each week donating their time to ensure the operation runs smoothly? We would like to thank all our hard-working volunteers: Bruce Banks, Debbie Banks, Jackie Blanchet, Beverly Boyd, Norm Gauthier, Debby Greely-Hogan, Renee Metzner, Kaireen Morrison, Joe Opato, Ulo Pihelgas, Dyanne Smart, Andy Stevens, Debra Tomas-Avis, Kim Melbourne at Wawa Community Outreach and Janna Reiss.

We also recognize all the anonymous donors who make monetary donations and provide bags of useful items dropped in our donation box at 96 Broadway Ave., or those who make a payment to our account at John’s Independent Grocer.

As always, all non-perishable food items and monetary donations are deeply appreciated to help decrease food insecurity in our community. We appreciate every can, box, or package that comes in. Monetary donations can be accepted via e-transfer, mail or in person.

For anyone wanting to get in touch with us, you can reach us:

In person at 96 Broadway Avenue Wednesday 2 – 4 p.m. (closed the 1st Wednesday of the

month)

E: [email protected] ; Phone: (705) 852-1414

Mail: Wawa Community Food Bank, P.O. Box 2001, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0

This Small Town Is Full of Great Big Hearts!