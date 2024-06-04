Tuesday Morning News – June 3

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 30% chance of showers early this morning. High 24. Humidex 29. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers overnight. Low 16.
Northeast Forest Fire Update:
- Cochrane 9 began as a 30 hectare fire on June 2nd. By evening on June 3rd, it now measured as a 318 hectare fire that is not yet under control. This fire is located about 3 kilometres east of Parson Lake and 8 kilometres west of the Quebec border (just northeast of the Detour Lake Mine. Four crews are committed to this fire.
- The fire hazard varies from moderate to high across the Northeast Fire Region with Timmins and areas southwest of Timmins having an extreme fire hazard. Espanola currently has a low fire hazard.
News Tidbits:
- June 3-9, 2024 is Local Food Week in Ontario. Celebrate and promote Ontario farmers while also recognizing the important role of food processors, restaurants, retail, and others across the local food supply chain that contribute to the success of Ontario’s $48.8 billion agriculture and food industry.
