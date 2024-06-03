Ontario Celebrates National Indigenous History Month

Greg Rickford, Minister of Indigenous Affairs, released the following statement in recognition of National Indigenous History Month:

“June marks National Indigenous History Month, a time dedicated to honouring the legacies, traditions, and invaluable contributions of First Nation, Inuit, and Métis communities in Ontario and across Canada.

This month, take the opportunity to get involved by attending local events, supporting Indigenous tourism, businesses, and artists, and commit to learning more about Indigenous heritage in your community.

Our government understands that we all have a role in deepening our collective understanding as we embark on our path towards making reconciliation real for Indigenous peoples.”