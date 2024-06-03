Monday Morning News – June 3

Weather:
- Today – Sunny this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this afternoon. High 23. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low 13.
Northeast Forest Fire Region:
- The fire hazard varies from moderate to high across the Northeast Fire Region and is low from the Greater Sudbury area to the eastern half of Manitoulin Island.
- Sault Ste. Marie 4 (SAU004) was a 0.1 hectare fire that was confirmed and called out on June 2. This fire was located along Lake Superior and Highway 17, about 19 kilometres northwest of Batchawana Bay.
