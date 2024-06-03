Hwy 17 (West of Marathon) OPEN one Lane

Hwy 17 – Neys, near Dead horse Rd. lanes will be alternated due to a collision. Traffic control in place.

ON511 is reporting that Highway 17 is fully blocked due to a collision (Hwy 17 – Neys, near Deadhorse Rd.). (1:40 p.m.)

OPP, Marathon Fire Department, and Superior North EMS units are responding to reports of a collision, Highway 17 at KM 806 (between Ripple Lake and Middleton).