Hwy 17 (West of Marathon) OPEN one Lane

Jun 3, 2024 at 15:32
Hwy 17 – Neys, near Dead horse Rd. lanes will be alternated due to a collision. Traffic control in place.
Jun 3, 2024 at 13:53
ON511 is reporting that Highway 17 is fully blocked due to a collision (Hwy 17 – Neys, near Deadhorse Rd.). (1:40 p.m.)
OPP, Marathon Fire Department, and Superior North EMS units are responding to reports of a collision, Highway 17 at KM 806 (between Ripple Lake and Middleton).
