East Algoma OPP – Three Arrests make after robbery at residence

On May 30, 2024, shortly after 1:30 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with the assistance from the East Algoma OPP Crime Unit responded to a robbery at a residence in the 100 block of Youngfox Road in the Town of Blind River.

Investigation determined a person known to the complainant knocked on the door and was let in the residence. Once the door open two other people rushed in the home. One person was wearing a mask, and the complainant recognized the third person. The trio then stole medication from a table and as they were running out of the house pushed the complainant down to the floor.

After reviewing video footage provided by the complainant police identified the suspects. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. police attended another residence on Youngfox Road and arrested the three suspects.

As a result, Brooklyn WITTY, 23 years-of-age from Blind River was charged with:

Robbery with theft

Unlawfully in dwelling house

Disguise with intent

Fail to comply with probation order

Austin MERCIECA, 22 years-of-age from Blind River was charged with:

Robbery with theft

Unlawfully in dwelling house

Fail to comply with probation order

Chelsey VARGA, 29 years-of-age from Blind River was charged with:

Robbery with theft

Unlawfully in dwelling house

Fail to comply with probation order

The three suspects appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in Blind River Video Bail on May 31, 2024, and were remanded into custody.