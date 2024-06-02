At 8:33 this morning Environment Canada issued a Fog Advisory stating that n ear zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring.

Visibility may improve for some areas this afternoon but dense fog may linger for areas near the shoreline of Lake Superior. Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.