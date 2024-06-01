Saturday Morning News – June 1

Weather:
- Today – Showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 21. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Showers ending near midnight then partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and overnight. Low 10.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are five active wildland fires in the region:
- Cochrane 7 is a 0.5 hectare fire that is not yet under control. This fire is located west of Horseshoe Lake, about 13 kilometres southwest of Iroquois Falls.
- Sudbury 11 is a 3.6 hectare fire that is not yet under control. This fire is located about 1.7 kilometres east of the Highway 69 and Rural Route 637 intersection between Lovering and Nakara Lakes.
- Cochrane 6 is a 2 hectare fire that is not yet under control. This fire is located 20 kilometres northwest of Fort Severn off the coast of Hudson Bay.
- Timmins 6 is a 0.9 hectare fire that is under control. This fire is located west of Ashine Lake about 70 kilometres southwest of Timmins.
- North Bay 5 remains under control. This 106 hectare wildland fire is located about 3 kilometres southeast of Cobalt.
- The fire hazard is high for most of the Northeast Fire Region. The fire hazard is extreme for areas between Greater Sudbury, Blind River, Chapleau and Timmins, and around Temiskaming Shores. There is a moderate fire hazard from North Bay south through Bracebridge, Kawartha Lakes and then east along the southern border of the Ontario Fire Region.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Jeremy Dart (Marathon) who won 1,627,738 in the May Thunder Bay 50/50 Cash Draw!
