Friday Morning News – May 31

Weather:
- Today – Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness this afternoon then 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning. High 18. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Showers beginning before morning. Low 11.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- The fire hazard is high for areas between Sault Ste. Marie, Timmins and Greater Sudbury. The surrounding areas are moderate with areas east and south of Powassan and Huntsville seeing a low fire hazard, with the exception of the Bancroft area which has a moderate fire hazard.
News Tidbits:
- Brookfield enters into exclusive negotiations with Impala and other shareholders to acquire a majority stake in Neoen and launch a mandatory tender offer for 100% of the company. Brookfield is pursuing the transaction through the Brookfield Global Transition Fund II which is Brookfield’s flagship vehicle for investing in and facilitating the global transition to a net-zero economy, co-headed by Mark Carney and Connor Teskey. This fund aims to deliver strong risk-adjusted financial returns for investors and meaningful decarbonization impact.
- Parks Canada has confirmed that human remains were found last week in Nipigon at the site of the future $37-million National Marine Conservation Area headquarters. The Coroners office has identified the remains as being of an Indigenous man, estimated to have lived in the area sometime before the 1600s. Work has ceased at the site.
