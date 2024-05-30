Thursday Morning News – May 30

Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 16. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Clear. Low plus 4.
Northeast Forest Fire Update:
- The fire hazard varies between low and moderate for much of the Northeast Fire Region; however, the fire hazard is high between Blind River, Goulais River and north to Foleyet.
News Tidbits:
- The “Chevikes” (ESJ & MHS) girls soccer team is playing in the NWOSSAA finals against Kenora. Game times are 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. with a third game (if required) on Friday at 9 a.m.
- Sad to hear that Scott “Crusher” Wallace passed away on Friday, May 24, following a long and courageous battle with cancer at the age of 49. He was BC’s Strongest Man in 2016, and also Alberta’s Strongest Man. He competed in the 2019 Master’s World’s in Dubreuilville. A Celebration of Life for Scott “Crusher” Wallace will be held on Saturday, July 20 at 2 p.m. at the Leduc Lions Campground Hall.
