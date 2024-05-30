Thursday Morning News – May 30

Scott “Crusher” Wallace passed away on Friday, May 24, following a long and courageous battle with cancer at the age of 49. He was BC’s Strongest Man in 2016,

and also

Alberta’s Strongest Man. He

competed in the 2019 Master’s World’s in Dubreuilville. A Celebration of Life for Scott “Crusher” Wallace will be held on Saturday, July 20 at 2 p.m. at the Leduc Lions Campground Hall.

