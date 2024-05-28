Senior’s Golf – May 27

For our first day of the summer, we had 15 golfers come out.
1st place – Jen, Barb and Paul – 37
2nd place – Lise, Dan – 38
3rd place – Judy, Ray – 38
Least Putts – Cheryl, Andre
Closest to Pin # 3- Ralph
Closest to Pin # 7 – Dan
Voucher Draws
$20 Home Building Centre – Ray
$25 Canadian Tire – Andre
Large Pepperoni and Cheese Pizza – North of 17 – Kathy
Ice Cream Vouchers – Young’s – Ralph
$10 MGC cash donation – Barb
