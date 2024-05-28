Breaking News

Senior’s Golf – May 27

For our first day of the summer, we had 15 golfers come out.

1st place – Jen, Barb and Paul – 37
2nd place – Lise, Dan – 38
3rd place – Judy, Ray – 38

Least Putts – Cheryl, Andre

Closest to Pin # 3- Ralph
Closest to Pin # 7 – Dan

Voucher Draws

$20 Home Building Centre – Ray
$25 Canadian Tire – Andre
Large Pepperoni and Cheese Pizza – North of 17 – Kathy
Ice Cream Vouchers – Young’s – Ralph
$10 MGC cash donation – Barb

This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*