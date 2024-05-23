Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers this morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this afternoon. High 9. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Low plus 3.
News Tidbits:
- The fire hazard is low in the areas of Pembroke, Bancroft, Sault Ste. Marie, Kapuskasing, and Hearst. Areas of Sudbury, Timmins, North Bay, Cochrane, Elliot Lake, and Parry Sound are showing a moderate to high fire hazard with a spot of extreme west of Englehart.
- Chapleau 2 (CHA002) is a 2.7 hectare fire that is under control. This fire is located about 13 kilometres southwest of the intersection of Highways 101 and 129.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Frost Advisory - May 23, 2024
- Thursday Morning News – May 23 - May 23, 2024
- Wednesday Morning News – May 22 - May 22, 2024