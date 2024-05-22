East Algoma OPP – Charges laid after neighbour dispute

On May 17, 2024, police responded to a neighbour dispute related call on Ste Camillus Crescent in the City of Elliot Lake. The complainant reported on-going disputes with a neighbour. On this date, the neighbour threatened to damage property belonging to the complainant. A recording of the event was provided to police and one person was arrested and charged.

George DUDGEON, 60-years-old, from Elliot Lake, was charged with: Uttering Threats – Damage property

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on July 11, 2024.