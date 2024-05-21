Monday Morning News – May 21st

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. Clearing late this morning. High 25. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 30% chance of showers this evening. Rain at times heavy beginning near midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 after midnight. Low 13.
News Tidbits:
- The wildland fire hazard ranges from moderate to high for most of the Northeast Region and extreme from Chapleau through to Cochrane, and from Parry Sound to Powassan through to the north side of Algonquin Provincial Park.
- Chapleau 2 (CHA002) is a 2.7 hectare fire that is being held. This fire is located about 13 kilometres southwest of the intersection of Highways 101 and 129. An aerial fire suppression team was on site Sunday afternoon and 2 FireRanger crews made good progress yesterday.
- Sault Ste Marie 3 (SAU003) is a 9 hectare fire that is being held. This fire is located about 2.5 kilometres west of Highway 108 and about 3.5 kilometres south of Mississagi Provincial Park. Three crews are committed to this fire. An aerial fire suppression team was on site Sunday afternoon. The fire is responding well to suppression efforts.
