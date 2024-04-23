Tuesday Morning News – April 23rd

Weather: Winter Weather Travel Advisory
- Today – Periods of rain changing to periods of snow this morning and ending late this afternoon then cloudy. Local snowfall amount 5 cm. Wind becoming northeast 40 km/h gusting to 70 late this morning. High +5. Wind chill -11 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Clearing this evening. Wind northeast 40 km/h gusting to 60 diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 this evening. Low -12. Wind chill -9 this evening and -19 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Confederation College and Lakehead University have signed an agreement that allows students who complete an Honours Bachelor of Kinesiology or Bachelor of Kinesiology degree to receive advanced standing in the college’s Paramedic or Medical Radiation Technology diploma programs.
-
Great Lakes Great Read is modelled after One Book One Community reading programs that choose one book for libraries, citizen groups of all kinds, and the public to read and enjoy over the course of a year. The program has chosen two books for its inaugural period, from April 2024 – September 2025: The Water Walker by Joanne Robertson is the children’s selection, and the adult selection is The Best Part of Us by Sally Cole-Misch.
Northeast Region Forest Fire Update:
- Wawa 3 (WAW003) was reported on April 18 and called out on April 19. This 0.3 hectare fire was located approx. 15 kms east of Manitouwadge.
