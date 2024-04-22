Manitouwadge OPP – Your help in the illegal burning of slash piles

The Manitouwadge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is seeking public assistance in relation to the illegal burning of slash piles.

On April 18, 2024, just after 2:00 p.m., members of the Manitouwadge OPP Detachment were conducting general patrol in the area of Twist Lake Road in Manitouwadge when they observed two large slash piles burning.

The OPP is requesting the assistance of the public to provide any information they may have regarding this incident by calling 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

For the safety and well-being of our communities, individuals are encouraged to be respectful of fire and practice fire safety. Fire safety tips can be found on the Ontario Association of Fire Chiefs website, at Spring Fire Safety | Ontario Association of Fire Chiefs (oafc.on.ca). Current forest fire conditions and warnings can be reviewed on the Government of Ontario webpage, www.ontario.ca/page/forest-fires#section-.

The investigation remains ongoing.