SE OPP Chapleau – Criminal Charges laid after threatening messages

One person is facing a criminal charge after sending threatening messages over social media. On April 9, 2024, shortly before 11:00 p.m., the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a threats occurrence on Martel Road in Chapleau.

As a result of the investigation, Tyrone TANGIE, 24 years-of-age, of Brunswick House First Nation was arrested and charged with one count of Uttering Threats to cause bodily harm.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on May 13, 2024 in Chapleau.