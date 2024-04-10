Breaking News

MMCC Installs New Sports Field Running Track

 

Alex Patterson, Director of Community Services and Tourism, is pleased to share that the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre has finalized the installation of a new Sportsfield Running Track.

Staff have struggled with the lack of material left on the MMCC Sportsfield Running Track for several years. In 2022, staff worked on a small project to attempt to recover the track, using a new technique as well as some new equipment. By tilling and packing the track, a serviceable running surface was made, however, staff did note that the lack of remaining material made it very difficult to provide a good surface.

After several years of applying for funding, the Municipality was successful in receiving a Community Investments grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation. This grant, for the amount of $130,000 covered 100% of project costs. The focus of the application was on the importance of the track for hosting regional school events, both as an economic driver of our community as well as a piece of infrastructure with great social importance to our community.

The new 4 lane, 400m track was installed by J. Provost Contracting Ltd. and is made up of crushed rock over a base of gravel for improved drainage. The new track addresses a community need by providing continued access to a walking & running track that remains accessible, safe and benefits residents of Wawa and the surrounding communities.

This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*