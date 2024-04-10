MMCC Installs New Sports Field Running Track

Alex Patterson, Director of Community Services and Tourism, is pleased to share that the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre has finalized the installation of a new Sportsfield Running Track.

Staff have struggled with the lack of material left on the MMCC Sportsfield Running Track for several years. In 2022, staff worked on a small project to attempt to recover the track, using a new technique as well as some new equipment. By tilling and packing the track, a serviceable running surface was made, however, staff did note that the lack of remaining material made it very difficult to provide a good surface.

After several years of applying for funding, the Municipality was successful in receiving a Community Investments grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation. This grant, for the amount of $130,000 covered 100% of project costs. The focus of the application was on the importance of the track for hosting regional school events, both as an economic driver of our community as well as a piece of infrastructure with great social importance to our community.

The new 4 lane, 400m track was installed by J. Provost Contracting Ltd. and is made up of crushed rock over a base of gravel for improved drainage. The new track addresses a community need by providing continued access to a walking & running track that remains accessible, safe and benefits residents of Wawa and the surrounding communities.