École Saint-Joseph students have fun discovering minerals and fossils

Grade 5 students at École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) recently welcomed three geologists from Red Pine Exploration to their classroom to learn more about minerals. Following the informative presentation, the students were able to explore the properties of various minerals, apply their new knowledge of the rock cycle and discover fossils. What an enriching experience!

