Grade 5 students at École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) recently welcomed three geologists from Red Pine Exploration to their classroom to learn more about minerals. Following the informative presentation, the students were able to explore the properties of various minerals, apply their new knowledge of the rock cycle and discover fossils. What an enriching experience!
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- MMCC Installs New Sports Field Running Track - April 10, 2024
- École Saint-Joseph students have fun discovering minerals and fossils - April 10, 2024
- Les élèves de Saint-Joseph font de belles découvertes géologiques - April 10, 2024