SE OPP Wawa – Charges laid after domestic dispute

One individual is facing criminal charges after their involvement in a domestic dispute. On March 29, 2024, shortly after 4:00 a.m., the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a disturbance on Mission Road in Wawa.

As a result of the investigation, a 28-year-old person from Sudbury was arrested and charged with:

Spousal Assault

Assault

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in May 2024 in Wawa. Due to the domestic nature of the incident, the name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.