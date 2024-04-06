Breaking News

Saturday Morning News – April 6

Weather:

  • Today – Sunny. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 9. Wind chill -7 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -5. Wind chill -9 overnight.

News Tidbits:

  • Congratulations to Larry Carruthers of Elliot Lake who was struck by the LIGHTNING LOTTO jackpot on March 3, 2023. The top prize had grown to $133,653.70 before it was won.
  • Congratulations also to Lucy Zimbaro who has won $14,048 from the March 50/50 Grand Prize Draw with ticket #I-1457540.
  • If you have to make the trek to the Soo, you can now get your apple fritters at the Voyageur! They are now open.

 

