Saturday Morning News – April 6

Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 9. Wind chill -7 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -5. Wind chill -9 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Larry Carruthers of Elliot Lake who was struck by the LIGHTNING LOTTO jackpot on March 3, 2023. The top prize had grown to $133,653.70 before it was won.
- Congratulations also to Lucy Zimbaro who has won $14,048 from the March 50/50 Grand Prize Draw with ticket #I-1457540.
- If you have to make the trek to the Soo, you can now get your apple fritters at the Voyageur! They are now open.
