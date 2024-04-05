Alamos and Argonaut Close Previously Announced Private Placement

Alamos Gold Inc. announced the closing of their previously announced non-brokered private placement, pursuant to which Alamos subscribed for 174,825,175 common shares of Argonaut (the “Acquired Shares”), representing approximately 13.8% of Argonaut’s total outstanding common shares (the “Common Shares”) after giving effect to the Private Placement. The Acquired Shares were acquired at a price of C$0.286 per share, for total gross proceeds to Argonaut of C$50,000,000.

The Private Placement was conducted pursuant to the terms of the arrangement agreement between Alamos and Argonaut entered into on March 27, 2024 (the “Arrangement Agreement”) pursuant to which Alamos will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Argonaut pursuant to a court approved plan of arrangement (the “Transaction”). The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used by Argonaut to fund its immediate liquidity needs related to its loan facilities and operations, including the advancement of the Magino Gold mine and for general working capital. Argonaut will allocate no more than C$10,000,000 of the proceeds, directly or indirectly, to the advancement and working capital of its United States and Mexican assets.

The Acquired Shares are subject to the Canadian resale rules which include a four-month restricted period before the Acquired Shares may become freely tradeable within Canada.