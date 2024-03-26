This Winter Weather Travel Advisory ended at 5:35 a.m. Tuesday 26 March 2024

At 6:21 a.m. Environment Canada issued Winter weather travel advisory in effect for today into Tuesday morning with total snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 cm, and peak snowfall rates of 2 to 3 cm per hour. There is also a risk of freezing rain.

A slow-moving, strengthening Colorado low will bring snow to the area today into Tuesday morning. Snow will transition to rain Tuesday morning or afternoon, bringing an end to the snow. In addition, there is a brief risk for freezing rain or ice pellets tonight.

Highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow and may become icy and slippery . Road closures are possible. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit ontario.ca/511, twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.