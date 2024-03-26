Are you a Senior? …and moving

It’s well known that Canada is facing a “silver tsunami.” According to the Canadian Institute for Health Research, over the next 20 years, Canada’s senior population is expected to grow by 68%. This means there will be an unprecedented number of seniors moving, whether downsizing to smaller homes, moving into retired living communities, or relocating to be closer to family.

The Canadian Association of Movers (CAM) and the Canadian Association of Retired Persons (CARP) are pleased to announce their partnership in the upcoming program, Moving Seniors Safely. This annual event aims to raise awareness and set seniors up for success with moving. Seniors have special concerns when it comes to moving, including being targeted in scams.

The program aims to equip seniors to be proactive and safe throughout the moving trajectory: from researching future living options, communicating with loved ones about preferences, decluttering, packing up, and finally finding a reliable moving company and avoiding potential scams.

“It can be hard to talk about the future when there are so many unknowns,” Bill VanGorder, CARP’s Chief Advocacy and Education Officer says. “But it’s important to ask yourself, ‘How can I be best prepared given my particular situation? What would downsizing look like? Would living arrangements change if my partner were to pass away, or someone had a bad fall?’ These aren’t easy considerations or conversations, but they are very important. Especially in a time in which home and community care, long-term care, and senior housing are in crisis. Being proactive with moving allows you to take charge of the elements within your control.”

Moving Seniors Safely provides many practical tips and insights through online resources including a Q&A webinar led by CAM and CARP on March 27. Some of the information focuses on moving scams that trick seniors into giving money upfront to seemingly reputable moving companies, which ultimately hold shipments hostage for outrageous sums of money. (link to register)

“The Moving Seniors Safely program has been very successful in raising awareness about scams; we know seniors are doing their research and moving scams targeting seniors are on the decline,” says Nancy Irvine, President of CAM. “That said, when it comes to choosing moving companies, seniors must continue to be aware of red flags such as low-ball pricing, expectation of a large cash down payment, being unable to determine the company’s street address, or the company’s refusal to confirm exact shipment information, thus allowing them to bump up the price. Bottom line, it’s always best to check with CAM to find a trusted and reliable mover.”