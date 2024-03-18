Between the Covers – March 18

The Wawa Public Library is pleased to welcome retired Judge and published author, Norm Douglas for a book reading and signing! Norm, who was born in Hawk Junction is touring to promote his new book “You Be the Judge” and will be at the Wawa Public Library on Friday, April 5th from 1-3 pm! Please join us in welcoming home Norm Douglas and chat about his new book! Books will be available for purchase.

New Books on the 7- Day Shelf this week are: “Another Kind of Eden” by James Lee Burke, “Sword Catcher” by Cassandra Clare, “Family Family” by Laurie Frankel and “The Bright Spot” by Jill Shalvis. New in Audio Books we have “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett!

En Français, nous avons “L’Été d’avant” par Lisa Gardner.

Staff Pick of the week is “Caught” by Harlan Coben. From the book jacket:

17 year-old Haley McWaid is a good girl, the pride of her suburban New Jersey family, captain of the lacrosse team, headed off to college next year with all the hopes and dreams her doting parents can pin on her. Which is why, when her mother wakes one morning to find that Haley never came home the night before, and three months quickly pass without word from the girl, the community assumes the worst.Wendy Tynes is a reporter on a mission, to identify and bring down sexual predators via elaborate—and nationally televised—sting operations.

Working with local police on her news program Caught in the Act, Wendy and her team have publicly shamed dozens of men by the time she encounters her latest target. Dan Mercer is a social worker known as a friend to troubled teens, but his story soon becomes more complicated than Wendy could have imagined.

More than just books, we have a good selection of puzzles available for checkout out as well as knitting machines and needles, and Air Things to test radon levels in your home All you need is a library card! Great item to check out!

Seed Swap- It’s time to get ready for planting season! The Wawa Public Library in partnership with Wawa and Area Food Strategy and Wawa Community Garden encourages you to join us at the library for our Annual Seed Swap to be held on Saturday, March 23 from 12-2 pm at the Wawa Public Library! Our Seed Library is ready to go! Come on in and check it out!

The Wawa Public Library’s staff and friends have been busy making these adorable Pocket Hugs. We are using donated and scrap yarn to make these lovely Pocket Hugs. There will be some lovely pastel-coloured hearts just in time to add a little something special to an Easter basket. Please support our fundraiser! The cost of a Pocket Hug is $2.00, and they are available at the Circulation Desk at the Wawa Public Library. Thank you for the yarn donations and for your support!

The fun and learning continues! Join us for the Afterschool Program with Jake, Tuesday- Friday from 3:30-4:30. If your child is new to the program, a registration form will need to be filled out. Parents of returning children will need to verify that there are no changes to current information. For the month of March, we will have Story and Craft Club on Tuesday, Creative Comics/Drawing Club on Wednesday. Clay Club on Thursday and Game Club on Friday!

If you enjoy all things Pokemon, you must check this out! Trainers can meet other trainers and add friends to their friends list, battle in a raid, take over gyms, battle other trainers and gain valuable XP that allows them to level up! If you are interested in trading or battling your cards, join us! Trainers have access to free Wi-Fi. Come and join us at our next Pokemon Go Club on Saturday, April 20th, 2024 starting at 11:00am at the Wawa Public Library!

Any seniors interested in joining our Knitting Connections please drop by the library for more information. We are knitting for the Chadwic Home. We are hoping to fill up the box with hats, scarves and mitts and warm socks for the winter!

If you are a senior who is unable to get out, the library offers a program Senior’s Shut-in Program. We will deliver library materials to patrons living in the Wawa area. For more information please call the library at 705-856-2244 ext 290 or 291!

If seniors are just looking for a safe, warm place to go for social activity, the library is the place to go. We have very comfortable seating available in a lovely, active environment.

We have a large selection of large print books and audio books for seniors and anyone else with sight issues.