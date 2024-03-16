Saturday Morning News – March 16

Weather: Winter weather travel advisory in effect for early this morning.
- Today – Snow at times heavy ending this morning then mainly cloudy with 40% chance of rain showers or flurries. Snowfall amount 5 cm. Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. Temperature steady near plus 3. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 40% chance of flurries this evening. Flurries beginning near midnight. Local blowing snow overnight. Amount 2 cm. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 3. Wind chill -10 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Don’t forget there are two WMHA games planned for today, 12 Noon and 2 p.m.
- Tomorrow is St. Patrick’s Day – Don’t forget the St. Patrick’s Day celebration at the Legion Hall ‘Clubroom’ to enjoy live music, Keith Killins & the Goodtimers, and a delicious Corned Beef Sandwich with potato chips and pickle spear
- If you take your sandwich home, you can participate in the Voyageur Trail Meeting to learn about the new map system and the trails
