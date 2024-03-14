Breaking News

Thursday Morning News – March 14

Weather:

  • Today – Mainly cloudy. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 6. Wind chill -7 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Clearing after midnight. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low -7. Wind chill -11 overnight.

News Tidbits:

  • Congratulations to Fynn Manttari (Wawa) and Lex Lamontagne (Kapuskasing) to the NOHA team! From the Kapuskasing Flyers: “Their hard work and dedication have rightfully earned them this incredible opportunity to represent not only the GNU18L but also our beloved Kapuskasing Flyers at the prestigious OHL Cup to be held from March 25-30, 2024, at the Scotiabank Pond in Mississauga. They will be joined by Flyers trainer, Dave Losier and Darren Potvin, head coach for the 2022-2023 season.
