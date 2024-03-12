SSM OPP – Charges laid after dispute

Breaking News

On March 5, 2024, shortly after 5 pm, the Sault Ste Marie Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a call in Goulais River on Mission Road.

The accused and the victim were engaged in a verbal argument over damage to the victim’s property. Subsequently, this led to the property owner being physically assaulted.

As a result of the investigation, Robert HOLLAND, 64 years-of-age of Sault Ste Marie, was charged with assault.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste Marie on April 8, 2024.

