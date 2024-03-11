Monday Morning News – March 11

Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming sunny this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h near noon. High 6. Wind chill -13 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Clear. Low -8.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Team Gushue (Brad Gushue – Skip, Mark Nichols, Geoff Walker – Lead, Sault Ste. Marie’s E.J. Harnden – Second and Coach Caleb Flaxey, and ) beat Mike McEwen’s Saskatchewan-based rink 9-5 in Sunday’s final to capture the Canadian title for the third year. The team will now go on to represent Canada at the World Curling Championship in Switzerland (March 30 to April 7. 2024).
