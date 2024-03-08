Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High +5. Wind chill -8 this morning. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy. Snow beginning after midnight. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this evening. Low -5. Wind chill -11 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Hwy 11 remains closed from Haileybury to Coleman (Hwy 558 (West Rd) to Haileybury and Hwy 11B to Cobalt, Temiskaming Shores) due to a police investigation. Just The highway was closed at 9:00 p.m. Thursday night. Residents of Latchford were asked to shelter in place, with that being lifted at 1:44 a.m.
- The community of Blind River has 6 doctors. However, in June, two doctors will be leaving. This means that 1,500 patients will no longer have a family doctor. In Wawa, the situation is no better. A tweet yesterday by Dannica Switzer stated. “Doing a rural ER locum where half the town has no family doctor: 14 patients registered in first 3h We cannot provide adequate primary care in the ER, yet without a family doctor everyone lands here“. Cat Lake (650 residents) had their nursing station burn last Saturday. The most vulnerable residents, who require specialized medical services, and their family members will be evacuated today to Thunder Bay.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Friday Morning News – March 8 - March 8, 2024
- Thursday Morning News – March 7 - March 7, 2024
- Wednesday Morning News – March 6 - March 6, 2024