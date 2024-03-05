THE CORPORATION OF THE
MUNICIPALITY OF WAWA
REDUCED LOAD RESTRICTIONS
Due to current weather, the Municipality is placing a half load restriction effective immediately starting Tuesday, March 5, 2024 on the following roadways:
- Tremblay Flats Road
- Harbour Road
- High Falls Road
- Steep Hill Road
If you have any questions please contact Dan Beach, Director of Infrastructure Services at 705-856-2244, ext. 252.
