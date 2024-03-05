Northerners know what is needed for healthcare solutions, will the Ford government listen? Asks MPP Michael Mantha

Today during Question Period MPP Michael Mantha asked the Minister of Health, Sylvia Jones, whether her ministry is listening to Northerners about the healthcare crisis after conflicting remarks from members of the Progressive Conservative caucus.

“Last month, the government caucus voted down my bill to improve the Northern Health Travel Grant.” Mantha said. “During the debate the Parliamentary Assistant to the minister said that patients can’t afford delays or more talk or endless committees and that it is time to get it done for families in northern Ontario.”

Mantha asked whether the Minister plans to get it done for Northerners by raising the reimbursement rates and fixing the issues with the grants delivery.

In the supplementary question Mantha pointed out that in the face of the crisis in Sault Ste. Marie where 10,000 patients are being de-rostered from the Group Health Centre, MPP Ross Romano called for the government to listen to “the experts in the field to tell us what the concerns are and where the potential remedies of those concerns are.”

“Minister, the Northern Health Travel Grant and primary care at home are vital to Northerners and we should hear from them” Mantha said. “Who’s right here minister? The MPP for Sault Ste. Marie or your Parliamentary Assistant?”

MPP Mantha has called for the government to create a Northern healthcare strategy that listens to local needs and realities.