Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation supporting 11 Mining Supply & Service Sector Companies in Northern Ontario

The Ontario government is providing more than $3.7 million through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) to 11 mining supply and service sector companies in Northern Ontario. This investment is promoting innovation, workplace safety, business development and job creation in the mining industry.

“Our government continues to send a strong signal to the world that Northern Ontario is open for business, and we are using every tool at our disposal, like the NOHFC, to attract businesses and support economic diversification in the mining sector,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development. “Ontario’s presence at this year’s Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada conference and trade show in Toronto – the world’s premier mineral exploration and mining convention – is proof of the opportunities that our targeted investments have unlocked across the North.”

The NOHFC is funding the following projects:

$894,000 for Itec 2000 Equipment (Timmins) Inc. – a supplier of heavy equipment products and services – to expand into Timmins by acquiring and renovating a building and purchasing equipment

$759,573 for A10 Fabrication – an Espanola-based custom design and manufacturing business servicing the mining and forestry sectors – to expand its operations by acquiring and renovating a new property and purchasing equipment

$599,893 for NCIndustrial Limited – a Lively-based manufacturer, distributor, and repair depot for heavy industrial products used in the mining, construction, and heavy industrial sectors – to improve productivity by purchasing equipment and reconfiguring its facility

$400,000 for Wabi Iron & Steel Corp. – a New Liskeard-based manufacturer of loading and conveyance systems for the mining industry – to expand its product and service offerings by modernizing its facility and purchasing equipment

$250,000 for Shaft Sinking Engineered Products Ltd. – a Sudbury-based mining technology business – to develop and test a mucking machine that will automate the development of mine shafts and shaft stations, making mining operations safer and more economical

$215,298 for B&D Manufacturing Ltd. – a Chelmsford-based design and fabrication company for mining and construction equipment – to increase production efficiency by purchasing equipment

$200,000 for Norsmiths Mining Solutions to establish, in Kirkland Lake, a drill bits and hammer reconditioning business servicing mining companies

$143,638 for Nordic Minesteel Technologies Inc. – a North Bay-based solution design company for manufacturing in the mining sector – to develop and test a device that makes the hoisting of persons in mine shafts safer and more economical

$101,835 for Cool Heat – a Timmins-based heavy equipment heating and cooling systems services provider for the mining and forestry industries – to improve operational efficiencies by purchasing equipment and building a new shop

$100,620 for Titans Mechanical Inc. to establish, in Timmins, a mobile mechanical repair services business for heavy-duty mining equipment and vehicles

$79,282 for the Northern Centre for Advanced Technology (NORCAT) Timmins – a non-profit organization that develops and provides workplace productivity and safety programs, services, and resources – to increase its in-house training capacity by renovating its facility and purchasing equipment.

“Mining supply and service companies are essential to the success of operations that create wealth and prosperity for the North,” said George Pirie, Minister of Mines, and Member of Provincial Parliament for Timmins. “This announcement includes important investments in great companies in Timmins that service mining operations across the northeast. I am proud to be part of a government that invests in local businesses that ensure Ontario’s mines can keep running for generations to come.”

“These companies, including Nordic Minesteel Technologies in North Bay, are making important contributions to our province’s mining industry and maximizing the potential of the critical mineral wealth found in the North,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, and Member of Provincial Parliament for Nipissing. “Through the NOHFC, our government is creating the conditions for job creation, attracting new investments and driving economic development across Northern Ontario.”

The NOHFC promotes economic prosperity across Northern Ontario by providing financial assistance to projects – big and small, rural and urban – that stimulate growth, job creation and skills development. Since June 2018, the NOHFC has invested more than $759 million in 6,233 projects in Northern Ontario, leveraging more than $2.3 billion in investment and creating or sustaining over 9,590 jobs.