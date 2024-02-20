Happenings at Wawa First United – 2nd Sunday of Lent

Last Sunday the message was on Jesus in the wilderness being tempted by Satan. Our journey and the journey of Jesus may be similar. Through hardship we develop stronger character and that is what Jesus did; Satan offered an easy life and He refused. Here is an adage that you might find reflects on your life.

I Asked God

I asked God for strength that I might achieve.

I was made weak, that I might learn humbly to obey.

I asked for health, that I might do greater things.

I was given infirmity, that I might do better things.

I asked for riches, that I might be happy.

I was given poverty, that I might be wise.

I asked for power, that I might have the praise of people.

I was given weakness, that I might feel the need of God.

I asked for all things, that I might enjoy life.

I was given life, that I might enjoy all things.

I got nothing that I asked for – but everything I had hoped for.

Almost despite myself, my unspoken prayers were answered.

I am, among all people, most richly blessed.

Sunday, February 25th – Second Sunday of Lent



Scripture Readings:

Genesis 17: 1-7.15-16 The covenant between Abram, Sarai, and God

Romans 4: 13-25 God’s promise rests on grace and faith

Mark 8: 31-38 Those who lose their life for the gospel will save it.

Just imagine: you’ve been travelling with your teacher for three years. You’ve been present and have watched as the crowds come to him for healing and hope. You are excited by the momentum that is building. You imagine all the wonderful possibilities for the coming years, working with Jesus and learning from him. Then Jesus begins to talk about his future suffering and death Of course, Peter protests. Wouldn’t you?.

Peter wants Jesus to be the Messiah who conquers Rome. Jesus remembering the temptations experienced in the wilderness, says to Peter, “Get behind me, Satan. You are focused on earthly things, not on divine things.” Then Jesus tells his disciples, “Take up your cross and follow me.” What is the cross we carry today? The Old Testament and the Epistle speak of faith and promises fulfilled because of Abraham’s trust in God. Jesus’ trust in God leads him to the cross. Are we prepared to confront our own crosses? The Gathering, L/E 2024

Announcements:

This Sunday we will join with Marathon via internet for our church service.

The Prayer Shawl group will meet on Sat. Feb. 24Th, 3-4:30 pm in the Family Room. All knitters and crocheters are most welcome. We have extra needles and wool.

February 20 – World Day of Social Justice

February 22 – Scout and Guide Day

February 23 – Pink Shirt Day – Anti-Bullying

March is Irish Heritage Month