LDHC Board Meeting – February 20th, 2024

BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Of THE LADY DUNN HEALTH CENTRE
Date: Tuesday, February 20th, 2024
Time: 7:00 p.m.
For additional information, please contact
705-856-2335 Ext. 3210
