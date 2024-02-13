Breaking News

LDHC Board Meeting – February 20th, 2024

MEETING OF THE

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Of THE LADY DUNN HEALTH CENTRE

 

Date:  Tuesday, February 20th, 2024

Time:  7:00 p.m.

For additional information, please contact

               705-856-2335 Ext. 3210

 

