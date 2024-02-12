East Algoma OPP – Person arrested after warrant executed at residence

On February 10, 2024, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) executed a warrant at a residence on Hart Road in Elliot Lake.

On February 9, 2024, the complainant reported being assaulted on Mississauga Avenue. Police also learned that the person was breaching previous bail conditions. The OPP’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) assisted with the investigation and the person was safely arrested.

Daniel LOZIER, 38-years-old, of Elliot Lake was charged with:

Assault

Fail to comply with release order – other than to attend court

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on February 11, 2024.