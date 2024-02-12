East Algoma OPP – Person arrested after two thefts at grocery store

On February 8, 2024, at approximately 1:30 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a grocery store on Highway 108, Elliot Lake in relation to a theft.

The complainant reported that a female had food items in her possession and departed the store without paying for them. A description of the female and direction of travel was provided to police. The female was located and arrested a short time later. The complainant also had security camera footage of the same female stealing items on January 25, 2024.

Jade CYR-SCHMITT, 26-years-old, of Elliot Lake, was charged with two counts of theft under $5000 – shoplifting, and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on March 14, 2024.