Tuesday Morning News – February 6

Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. Clearing near noon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High +5. Wind chill -6 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Fog patches developing near midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -1. Wind chill -3 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- The organizers of the Chapleau Pike Ice Fishing Derby has confirmed that the derby this weekend is a go. Their patrols have checked the ice thickness and the average is 12 inches. They do caution that there is slush present, and that all anglers should be aware that ice on rivers is dynamic and the thickness can vary.
