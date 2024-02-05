Morning News Tidbits – February 5

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High +2. Wind chill -11 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -4. Wind chill -6 this evening.
News Tidbits:
- The Wawa Ice Fishing Derby is a month away – and organizers have stated that they will be going ahead with a derby. Should ice conditions make a lake unsafe to fish, that lake will be closed and those prizes given out by random draw.
