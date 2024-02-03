Breaking News

Saturday Morning News – February 3rd

Weather:

  • Today – Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High +2. Wind chill -16 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
  • Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -9. Wind chill -4 this evening and minus 11 overnight.

News Tidbits:

  • Congratulations to Keith Walls of SSM. He won the 25,000 a Year for Life (second prize in the Daily Grand January 4th Draw), but has decided to take the lump sum payment of $500,000.
