The Wawa Family Health Team Welcomes Dr. Matt Breton

Welcome to Dr. Matt Breton who joined the Wawa Family Health Team as of January 1, 2024.

Matt obtained his medical degree and completed his family medicine residency at the University of Toronto. He first visited Wawa in 2020 after completing the LSPP Coastal Trail with his partner Janna. Enamored with the landscape, he returned as a resident in 2021 and has since been a recurring locum.

Dr. Breton has practiced in rural settings across Ontario, Yukon, and Northwest Territories. In his free time, he enjoys hiking, paddling, and fishing. In the winter, he prefers to stay warm while knitting or crocheting.

Dr. Breton wants you to know that any fishing spots you divulge to him will be protected under patient-doctor confidentiality.

The Wawa Doctors Medical Group would like to thank recruitment coordinator Ann Fenlon, the Lady Dunn Health Centre, community support, and all those involved in recruitment efforts.

If you were previously a patient of Dr. Stamler and wish to roster with Dr. Breton, please follow the steps below.

1. Check that you have a valid Health Card (NOT expired)

2. If you have an upcoming appointment at the Wawa Family Health Team, bring your valid health card with you – you can complete roster paperwork at that time.

OR

3. Come to the clinic during our roster blitz which will be held on Jan. 23 – Jan. 24 and Jan. 30 – Feb. 2 between the hours of 11:00 am – 6:00 pm. You must present your valid health card.

4. If you are not available during our blitz times, phone 705-856-1313 and select option two from the menu to make alternate arrangements.