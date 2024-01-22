Breaking News

Monday Morning News – January 22

Weather:

  • Today – Periods of snow and local blowing snow. Amount 5 cm. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 this morning then becoming light this afternoon. High -3. Wind chill -14 this morning and -7 this afternoon.
  • Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -15. Wind chill -8 this evening and -23 overnight.

News Tidbits:

  • Once again Bus No1 in Hornepayne serving Holy Name of Jesus Catholic School (Hornepayne), Hornepayne Public School, and École Saint Nom de Jésus (Hornepayne) is cancelled. It has been cancelled from January 22 – January 26
