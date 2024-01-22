ÉS Saint-Joseph students discover the mining sector

In December, grade 12 students from École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa), accompanied by their teachers, Annette Lytwenko and James Stewart, travelled to Timmins to take part in the MineOpportunity activity. The event, organized by Laurentian University’s Goodman School of Mines in partnership with MineConnect, offered students the opportunity to discover the mining sector through a game in which they had to solve challenges, answer quizzes and demonstrate teamwork. The ÉS Saint-Joseph students also had the privilege of meeting the Minister of Mines, the Honourable George Pirie. It was an unforgettable experience for this dynamic group of students.