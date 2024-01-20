Weather:
- Today – Periods of light snow ending early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30% chance of flurries. Clearing this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -11. Wind chill -25 this morning and -14 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness near midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -18. Wind chill -22 this evening.
News Tidbits:
- Did you know that the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre has some new equipment? There is a new Leg Extension/Leg Curl, Dip Bar Attachment, 300lb Olympic Weight Set and Eco Bar – so you can keep that New Years pledge going.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Have you seen Baylie? - January 20, 2024
- Saturday Morning News – January 20 - January 20, 2024
- Friday Morning News – January 19th - January 19, 2024