Friday Morning News – January 19th

Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Periods of light snow beginning this afternoon. Wind becoming north 20 km/h late this morning. High -15. Wind chill -36 this morning and -22 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Periods of light snow ending before morning then mainly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -17. Wind chill near -24.
News Tidbits:
- At the January 16th Board Meeting, Algoma District School Board (ADSB) Trustees has approved Three Rivers JK-12 School as the name for the new, ADSB JK-12 School in Blind River.
