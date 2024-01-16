Winter Weather Advisory (White River – Dubreuilville)

5:26 AM EST Tuesday 16 January 2024

Weather Advisory in effect for:

White River – Dubreuilville

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for today through tonight.

Hazards: Total local snow accumulations of 10 to 20 cm. Reduced visibility in areas of heavier snow.

Timing: This morning and continuing into tonight.

Discussion: Lake effect snow off Lake Superior will extended far enough inland to affect portions of Highway 101, northern Chapleau region and near Dubreuilville. It is possible that the lake effect snow may continue into early Wednesday morning over portions of the regions.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit ontario.ca/511, twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.