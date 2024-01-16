Wawa Curling to Host Mixed Curling Bonspiel

The Wawa Curling Club is hosting a Mixed Bonspiel Event on February 9 & 10th. So dust off your slider, curling shoes, and broom and join the Wawa Curling Club for a weekend of curling, good fun, and good food.

New teams are always welcomed – with a minimum of 12 required to make this a go.

Weekend Schedule:

Friday, curling from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. + Social

Saturday, curling from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. + Social

To sign up your team, register at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre in the Curling Lounge on the Announcement Board. The bonspiel fees are $300/team paid in a lump sum via cash or eTransfer, and includes three (3) guaranteed games, dinner catered by Judy Page, breakfast & snacks, coffee & tea, and cash prizes.

For more information contact Marcie 705-971-0798 or Anya 403-561-1723.

Looking forward to seeing you there!