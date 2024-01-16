Tuesday Morning News – January 16

Weather: Snow Squall Warning in effect
- Today – Snow squalls or flurries. Local blowing snow. Local amount 15 to 25 cm. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High -9. Wind chill -25 this morning and -17 this afternoon.
- Tonight – Snow squalls or flurries. Local blowing snow. Local amount 15 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light before morning. Low -15. Wind chill -15 this evening and -21 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Hornepayne School Bus Route NO1 has been cancelled from January 15 to the 19th. This bus serves Holy Name of Jesus Catholic School (Hornepayne),Hornepayne Public School,École Saint Nom de Jésus (Hornepayne)
- Congratulations to Orlando Blonda (SSM), he took home $97,050 on December 29th in the SAH December 50/50,
- Great news for Iris Place. They are recipients of $7427 from the Impala Canada/Lac Des Iles Mines Recreation Committee! Derek Smith made the nomination to the committee that resulted in this donation. This will ensure that Iris Place can continue providing meals, programming and support.
- Congratulations to WestJet, Purolator, NorthStar Air (transportation) and the teams that contributed hockey equipment (Oakville Hornets from the Ontario Women’s Hockey Association, the Mississauga Senators from the Greater Toronto Hockey League and the Oakville Rangers and Milton Winterhawks from the Ontario Minor Hockey Association). Their donation was to the Mikinakoos Children’s Fund, benefitting youth in Slate Falls. An amazing 3,200 pounds of hockey equipment, equivalent to approximately 100 bags of gear, serves as a significant follow-up to WestJet’s donation of 700 pounds of hockey equipment to Mikinakoos in 2022. Slate Falls, a fly-in-only community, lacks access to essential means for full engagement in the game. Mikinakoos Children’s Fund has been diligently working to bridge this gap, ensuring equal opportunities for First Nations youth. Mikinakoos Children’s Fund is a charity created to address poverty by providing basic amenities, such as food, clothing, and shelter to First Nations children residing in remote communities.
