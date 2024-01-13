Saturday Morning News – January 13

Weather:
- Today – Snow and local blowing snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind northeast 40 km/h gusting to 70 becoming north 20 gusting to 40 late this afternoon. Temperature falling to -18 this afternoon. Wind chill near -30. Risk of frostbite.
- Tonight -Periods of snow. Amount 2 cm. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low -20. Wind chill -29 this evening and -24 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
News Tidbits:
- White River has put out a notice stating that WR Public Works is concerned that due to the lack of snow (and the resulting cover for insulation) the community is at higher risk for water lines freezing. They suggest that if you are not able to monitor your water continuously to run water. The diameter of a pencil is recommended.
